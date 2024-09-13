Oprah Winfrey is expressing some of her literary thoughts, such as which blanket she thinks is the most comfortable. Winfrey recently engaged openly with fans and responded to some of their questions on social media. A fan asked her on Threads, asking which fictitious figure would the media personality most likely have lunch with.

Winfrey wrote the name of Pecola Breedlove from The Bluest Eye. She referred to Toni Morrison's 1970 book's main character, a young Black girl who aspires to have blue eyes, adding, "I would have her for lunch and say, ‘You don’t need blue eyes because you’re beautiful just the way you are."

When asked where she preferred to read a book, Winfrey said, "Probably a sofa, a fireplace, and a gorgeous cashmere blanket." However, we'll also accept cotton or wool." She also cited the book, A New Earth by Eckhart Tolley, that she thought everyone should read once in their lifetime.

On September 10, Winfrey also revealed that Elizabeth Strout's Tell Me Everything would be the 107th book chosen for her book club, Oprah's Book Club. Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge, two of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s most cherished characters from her earlier works, return in this novel about a Maine hamlet devastated by a murder inquiry.

Oprah's Book Club debuted in 1996, originally shown as a segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Winfrey now selects books rarely; in 2024, her selections include David Wroblewski's Familiaris, Colm Tóibín's Long Island, and Lara Love Hardin's The Many Lives of Mama Love.

In 2023, Winfrey co-wrote and collaborated with Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks on the self-help book Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.

