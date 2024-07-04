Owning Manhattan Star Chloe Tucker Caine Calls Jonathan Nørmølle 'Justin Bobby Of Real Estate'; Denies Claim Of Planning His Own Exit

Chloe Tucker Caine from Owning Manhattan mocked Jonathan Nørmølle's claim that he intentionally got fired from Ryan Serhant's real estate firm due to Netflix allegedly using fake agents on the show.

Calling him the "Justin Bobby of real estate" on TikTok, she dismissed his accusations and affirmed that all agents were real before the show existed.

Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker Caine slams Jonathan Nørmølle for recent claims

Chloe Tucker said, “Tell me I’m wrong. Just a big ol’ nothing burger Justin Bobby, who looks like he negotiated his way onto planet earth. He’s a mess."

Nørmølle stirred drama on Owning Manhattan by criticizing a colleague on a podcast from Serhant's office, leading to his firing in the season finale over a lost $9 million deal.

He admitted during an interview with Daily Mail, planning his exit strategy to escape contracts, stating he provoked Serhant deliberately by questioning his achievements compared to his own accolades in real estate and media coverage.

Jonathan Nørmølle said, “The only way I could get out of those contracts was if I got Ryan mad enough for him to fire me.” He continued, “And the only way I could do that is by saying all these things like; Ryan had done nothing when he was my age, whereas I have been on Forbes under 30."

Nørmølle added, "I made my first $100 million my first year in real estate. I was on the cover of Downtown Magazine, I was Rookie of the Year and I won Most Influential Broker at Broker of the Year Awards.”

Jonathan Nørmølle recalls joining Owning Manhattan after getting an offer twice

Despite claiming Serhant repeatedly tried to recruit him for the Netflix series, he said, “Ryan reached out to me twice. I said no, twice. Every time he called there was a little more incentive.” Nørmølle initially declined but eventually joined to gain exposure.

Despite his firing, he alleged Serhant attempted to rehire him multiple times, suggesting the situation worked out well for him. He concluded saying, “It really played out perfectly for me.”

Owning Manhattan is available to stream online on Netflix.

