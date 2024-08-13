'Oz’s Most Eligible Bachelor': Jonathan Bailey Transforms Into Fiyero In New TEASER For Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Wicked; Watch

A new teaser trailer for Wicked has been released, giving fans an exciting first look at Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. The trailer offers a detailed look at Bailey's portrayal of the character, dubbed Oz's most eligible bachelor. Fans of the musical and the film adaptation are excited for this new take on the beloved role.

Fiyero's arrival at Shiz University is a source of great excitement in the teaser. The trailer opens with a newspaper headline announcing his arrival, followed by scenes of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, preparing to impress him.

The teaser shows Fiyero's influence on campus life, including his interactions with other students and a memorable moment in which he expresses his desire to "corrupt his fellow students."

The teaser also includes a glimpse of a musical number and a dramatic scene in which Fiyero climbs the stacks of the Shiz library. The design of his breeches, as well as the camera angle chosen by director Jon M. Chu, shows the character's stylish appearance. The teaser also features a scene set in the Oz Dust ballroom, which has been transformed into an underground club in homage to Gregory Maguire's novel.

A key scene in the teaser features a confrontation between Fiyero and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo. Elphaba accuses Fiyero of pretending to be shallow and self-centered. Fiyero's response is direct and revealing: "Excuse me, there's no pretense here, I happen to be genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow."

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz that follows Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and her relationship with Glinda. The musical, written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, has been adapted for film, with Marc Platt, the original Broadway producer, involved.

Director Jon M. Chu has announced that the story will be divided into two films to preserve the original material's integrity. This decision allows for a more in-depth exploration of the musical's themes and characters.

The first part of Wicked is set to hit theaters on November 22, with Bailey's portrayal of Fiyero expected to play an important role in the film's plot.

