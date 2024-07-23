Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Returning To U.K. In 2027 With Birmingham As Host City

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is heading back to the U.K. after being held across the world for the past 10 years. Birmingham will be hosting the Paralympics-style sports tournament for veterans and wounded, injured, and sick members of the armed forces in 2027.

The English city was chosen over Washington, D.C., to bring the Invictus Games home for the first time since the inaugural season was held in London in 2014. The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 23, in the U.K. by a team led by Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation. Prince Harry issued a statement soon after.

Prince Harry congratulates Birmingham for getting selected as the Invictus Games 2027 host

Following the next round of games scheduled for February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, when the Invictus Games heads to Birmingham, Prince Harry expects the people to come together to celebrate the "unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community.”

On Tuesday, the British Minister for Veterans and People, the Rt Hon Al Carns, participated in a flag-raising ceremony at the city’s National Exhibition Centre to announce the venue. Following the announcement, a presentation on the new sports set to be inducted in the event — pickleball and laser run — was made.

A look at the enduring legacy of the Invictus Games

Since its debut in London in 2014, the Invictus Games has hosted festivities in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Düsseldorf (2023).

British Columbia is scheduled to welcome veterans next February before Birmingham gets to do the honors.

Nigeria entered the games as the first African country last year, and Prince Harry, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, visited the country this May to emphasize the connection and advocate for the Archewell Foundation’s mental health initiative for young people.

