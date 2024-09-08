Pat Sajak Bags An Emmy Win One Last Time For Wheel Of Fortune Final Season

Pat Sajak, 77, won the Outstanding Host for a Game Show award at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy for his role as the host of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune. According to People magazine, this award was particularly special as he retired from hosting the show in June 2024.

The event was held on September 7 but Sajak was not in attendance to accept the honor. The other individuals who were also nominated in this category were Ken Jennings of Jeopardy, Family Feuds’s Steve Harvey, Weakest Link’s Jane Lynch, and Password’s Keke Palmer.

The 77-year-old has reportedly been nominated 23 times and won the Day Time Emmy for the aforementioned category in 1993, 1997, and 1998. He has also grabbed a Life Time Achievement Award alongside Alex Trebek of Jeopardy at 2011’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Primetime Version of the award show was started in 2023, with Keke Palmer snagging the award for Outstanding Game Show Host, beating out Harvey, Jennings, Mayim Bialik, and Sajak.

The 77-year-old started his journey on the iconic game show in 1981. The next year, he was accompanied by Vanna White. The duo ended up working together on the show for around forty years.

He took to his X handle to announce his retirement, stating, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Advertisement

While talking about it, Sajak told Good Morning America that it was a little “wistful” but he enjoyed it, took it all in, and reflected on his great journey. He shared that somewhere during their run, they became more than a famous show, like part of the “popular culture,” and more essentially, they became part of the audience’s lives. He added, “And, that's been awfully gratifying.”

On his last episode of the show, June 7, Sajak expressed his gratitude for allowing him to be in people's lives. Every time they taped the show, he crossed paths with new individuals from all parts of the country and the world who were “kind and considerate, who rooted for each other, who took great pride in talking about their family, their hometown, their friends, their schools, their jobs, even their pets.”

He shared that they were the actual stars of the show in the end, and he truthfully liked those people but missed the chance to meet more of them.

Advertisement

It was announced that Ryan Secrest would replace him on the iconic show while White will stay on the competition show and continue through the 2025-2026 run of the season, per the publication.

However, this is not the last time we will see the 77-year-old on the screens. It was reportedly announced in July that he will return as a host for the next season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which will air on October 7.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Attending Chiefs’ Game Tonight to Cheer for Beau Travis Kelce at NFL Season Opener? Insider Reveals