Keke Palmer Tries To Bring Her Son Leo ‘Every-Single-Where’ She Goes To Increase ‘Closeness’ With Him

Keke Palmer might be a workaholic mom but she’s not the one to compromise spending time with her 17-month-old son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson. Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress and singer revealed that she takes her son “every-single-where” she goes.

Little Leo accompanied her mom when she hosted the Made by Google After Party — a star-studded event that followed the Made by Google 2024 Keynote —on August 13. Palmer told the outlet that he was “indeed” there. “He was there for everything. He was there for the keynote. He was there for the Keke-note,” she said jokingly.

The actress revealed that because he was making a lot of noise at the after-party he was “tucked away in a back room” for a little while. The day before the main event where the new features of Google's AI assistant, Gemini were unveiled, Palmer recalled that her son was being all charming with the executives.

"He is literally smiling, waving at them, trying to be talkative. I'm like, ‘Son, what is going on?’ I just go over there and I'm like, ‘Son, why are you kinda smooth with the execs?’" she added. Humor aside, Palmer loves watching her son’s response to her in the workplace.

Although navigating motherhood and work life could be challenging, the Man in the Mirror singer is grateful for the experience and is having fun watching her son grow in front of her. "I think it's something that I've always wanted in my life,” she added. So no matter the “ups and downs” she always wants to “show up for the baby,” because it also pushes her to be a better version of herself.

Advertisement

Life is unpredictable and nothing can remain constant except now she has Leo who’ll be by her side at all times. “I think the greatest thing for me, that I'm always trying to maintain, is his closeness to me,” she explained. Palmer is grateful that the grace of her career makes it possible and she wishes to continue bringing her son with her on sets or shoots to make him feel a huge “part of” her life.