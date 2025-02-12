The White Lotus Season 3: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Son Patrick’s Surprising Nude Scene, 'What Can I Say...'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has cheekily commented on his son Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in The White Lotus Season 3. Schwarzenegger is celebrating his son's role while referencing his own iconic movies.

The actor and former California governor attended the premiere of the HBO series and then went online to share his excitement. He expressed his pride in watching his son's performance.

At the same time, he joked about Patrick having a ''nude scene'' because, according to Schwarzenegger, "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," given his own film history.

Schwarzenegger posted on Instagram, "I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!"

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say—the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday—trust me," Arnold added.

His post bore nostalgia among fans of The Terminator, who could only be reminded of the famous nude scenes in the film series. The sci-fi classic featured Arnold Schwarzenegger coming from the future completely unclothed and was a hallmark of the whole franchise, which it continued to add with its sequels.

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in The White Lotus Season 3 as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of characters played by Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. The ensemble cast also includes Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell, among others.

Advertisement

The latest season of showrunner Mike White's show was filmed in Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui. Previously, White teased the season as a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on HBO on February 16.