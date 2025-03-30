Paul Rudd Reacts to Possible Avengers: Doomsday Update Post Casting Announcement: ‘It’s a Little Emasculating…’

Avengers: Doomsday is the only outing that everyone is eyeing for next. With the recent casting announcement, Paul Rudd was asked about any updates related to the film. However, his response was as one would expect, while also throwing in some humor during a recent conversation.

The actor from This is 40 made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was asked about the Marvel Studios’ livestream that took place a couple of days ago slowly announcing big names to join the next Avengers movie.

Meanwhile, the host poked fun at Paul Rudd about his super small superhero role that was teased through the chairs. Stating that he did see the announcement, Rudd was asked by Fallon if the chair was small, “I guess because you’re…”

“Because I’m Ant-Man?” the Death of a Unicorn actor quipped.

“I thought, ‘Oh that’s clever, yes I’m Ant-Man.’ But there’s still the part of me that’s like, it’s a little emasculating to have a little tiny chair. But at least, finally, one that will actually fit me when I sit down,” he continued on the show.

Jimmy Fallon then asked Paul Rudd if he could tell the audience anything about Avengers: Doomsday, to which the Ant-Man actor replied that he had nothing to express.

Further joking about Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that are known to maintain great secrecy, Paul Rudd added that keeping secrets about major outings like the next Avengers happens to be a serious business unlike “military secrets” or “some sort of coordinated attack.”

For those unversed, the recent announcement of the cast to join Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday includes Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Dann Ramirez, and Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, get ready to be mesmerized again by the old X-Men stars, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Rebecca Romjin, along with The Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts*.