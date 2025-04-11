You Season 4 Recap: Everything to Remember Before Watching Season 5 on Netflix

Netflix’s dark psychological thriller You is coming to an end with Season 5. As fans get ready to watch Joe Goldberg’s final chapter, here’s a quick recap of the major events from You Season 4 that viewers should remember before diving into the last season.

In Season 4, Joe Goldberg adopts a new identity, Jonathan Moore, and moves to London. He becomes a college professor and tries to leave behind his past. But Joe quickly gets caught up with a group of rich and privileged socialites.

He becomes close to Lady Phoebe and others, but when murders begin within the group, Joe is framed. He believes political figure Rhys Montrose is behind it all. However, it’s later revealed that the killer is actually Joe himself, suffering from psychotic breaks.

Season 4 takes a new turn when Joe realizes he has created an alter ego based on Rhys. He was never truly friends with Rhys; he just became obsessed with his book. The scenes with Rhys talking to him were hallucinations. Rhys was the darker side of Joe, and it was this version of him who killed people like Malcolm, Simon, and Gemma. Joe was unaware of his own crimes until much later in the season.

Joe believed he let Marienne go safely, but in reality, his alter ego had locked her in the glass cage. Marienne was rescued by Nadia, who helped her fake her death. Joe remained unaware of this. Meanwhile, Nadia and her boyfriend, Edward, found proof of Joe’s crimes. Joe killed Edward and framed Nadia, removing the threat they posed to him.

Joe kills Kate’s father, Tom Lockwood, believing Rhys told him to do it. Kate doesn’t know Joe is responsible. After trying to end his own life, Joe survives and is rescued by Kate. The season ends with Joe embracing his dark side again. With Kate’s support and resources, Joe returns to New York as a public figure. He is no longer in hiding, which sets up a new kind of danger in Season 5.

