People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Miranda Lambert Receives Country Icon Award, Says 'It's Just Blowing My Mind'

Miranda Lambert was honored with the Country Icon distinction at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards that took place on Thursday, September 26, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

During the ceremony hosted by Shania Twain, Lambert reflected on her two-decade-long musical career by remaining humble and naming some of her icons as she received the prize that equated her to her idols.

“It’s weird for me to stand up here and hold an Icon Award. I mean, to me, an icon is who I grew up listening to. My daddy would play Jerry Jeff Walker, Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, and John Prine. Those are my icons,” Lambert said onstage as she accepted the accolade. “So the fact that I get this award tonight is just blowing my mind.”

In her acceptance speech, Lambert did not forget to thank the people who she feels are equal participants in her success, including, first and foremost, her loyal fans, then God, followed by all her friends and the country music community. “I am so looking forward to what’s next,” the singer enthusiastically concluded.

Before Lambert accepted her award, she performed Kerosene and Dammit Randy for the guests present and the viewers at home in an all-black costume with her blue guitar.

Lambert, per NBCUniversal Entertainment's statement, received the prestigious Icon Award because of her groundbreaking albums that continue to capture the hearts of fans across the globe. The statement by Jen Neal, Executive VP of Live Events and Specials at NBCU, also credited Lambert with shaping the country music industry through an authentic, female-forward brand of work.

Lambert spoke to People about the honor she received, saying she feels she has so much more to do and accomplish. The songstress, who dropped her latest album Postcards From Texas on September 13, expressed that she will not take the Icon Award for granted; instead, she will use it to keep going. The singer professed that she is feeling more inspired now than she has been in her career.

Catch the 2024 PCCAs performances and awards on Peacock if you missed the live telecast on NBC.

