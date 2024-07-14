Peta Murgatroyd And Mask Chmerkovskiy Reveal Name Of Their Third Son; Writes ‘Fam Is Complete’

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy announced the name of their third baby on Saturday via Instagram. The couple welcomed their third child on July 12, and the overjoyed parents also shared a picture of the newborn with an adorable caption written under it. The Australian dancer, along with her husband, shared that they are elated as their “family is complete.”

The couple named their baby boy Milan. The picture of their third child looked peaceful and calm. Milan, in the photo, was cradled by his mother in the hospital bed as he slept wrapped in the blanket.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram

Chmerkovskiy, along with his dancer wife, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the birth of their baby boy. In a joint post shared by the couple, the duo held their baby, with the caption, “He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!” The further added, Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!”

Meanwhile, on the Instagram stories, the mother of three shared snippets of her newborn, and on the side caption, “He’s here.” Another story of the dancer read, “Welcome to the world.”

Advertisement

The new father, too, reshared a few of the stories from Murgatroyd’s account. In a recent picture by the choreographer, he shared a photo of himself with Milan and wrote, “Today was a fantastic day. Welcome to the fam Milan!!!” The pair announced their third pregnancy in February on Instagram. Hours before Milan was born, Maks Chmerkovskiy attended the 2024 EPSY Awards alone.

ALSO READ: What Is Maks Chmerkovskiy's Net Worth? Exploring The New So You Think You Can Dance Judge's Fortune

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy’s relationship

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have been married for seven years and share three kids from the union. The choreographer at the EPSY Awards claimed that he was ready to take an exit any minute, as his wife would soon give birth.

With the media personnel, Maksim Chmerkovskiy said, “I mean, I’m about to run to see the sign that you have a third child.” Luckily enough, the dad made it in time to the hospital before his son’s birth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dancing With The Stars Alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcome 3rd Child Together: 'Officially Evicted From His Mom'