PICS: Nick Jonas is All About Family With Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie, Don’t Miss UNSEEN Met Gala Selfie

Nick Jonas finds his happiness with family, and he has once again proven his dedication! The singer shared a long-overdue photo dump of precious moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and daughter, Malti Marie. Moreover, previously unseen moments from his Met Gala date night and behind-the-scenes footage from their work ahead of the upcoming album release have also been revealed.

The singer-actor shared a new update on his Instagram account, running over cherished moments from his busy life. Captioned ‘Greetings from me posting,’ the 12-slide photo dump includes private time with his wife and kid, including them taking a walk hand-in-hand, raising the cuteness meter to the max.

The Jonas Brothers hang out

Nick Jonas does not forget his time with the Jonas Brothers, as Joe and Kevin make an appearance over a pizza date moment, once again showing their close bond. The star can also be seen signing away his portrait as a part of the promotions for his Broadway show, The Last Five Years, with Adrienne Warren.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

That's not the end of his adorable moments with family, as Nick Jonas gives fans a keyhole look at his relationship with daughter Malti Marie, who has begun schooling in New York. The two can be seen sharing a sweet moment watching baseball from the sidelines, hugging and being all levels of endearing.

The unseen moments also come from his Met Gala night out with wife Priyanka Chopra, with a new selfie being dropped by the 32-year-old featuring the Indian actress's 'bar soap-sized' emerald necklace and perfect makeup.

The love for his wife finds roots in another photo from the bunch, with Nick Jonas revealing a sizzling look at her polka dot dress, with a never-before-seen back look from their dressing room. What a loving husband indeed!

