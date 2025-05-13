Nick Jonas Shares Glimpse of Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day Celebration With Daughter Malti Marie; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their daughter Malti Marie out on Mother's Day for a quick lunch outing. On Monday, the singer shared glimpses of their celebration on social media.

Dressed in an oversized white tee, printed pants, and a matching white cap, PeeCee was seen enjoying lunch at a park with her daughter in the pictures. The table at the park was decorated with white flowers and premium cutlery.

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen holding a board that read, "Happy Mother's Day." A third picture showed the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress lying next to Jonas, and their adorable dog was also seen in the snap.

In the caption, Jonas wrote, "Mother's Day in the park with my (heart emoji) @priyankachopra."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "So sweet and wholesome... Happy Mother's Day." Another commented, "Beautiful day, family time." A third wrote, "Love everything about this... so glad you and pri had a lovely day in the park."

The power couple recently grabbed headlines for their Met Gala appearance. The Baywatch actress donned a Balmain dress featuring polka dots. She also added a black hat and matching hand gloves to her red carpet look. To complement his wife, Nick Jonas donned a Bianca Saunders look, consisting of a high-neck cream-colored blouse with a scarf.

In 2017, they made their first Met Gala appearance together and sparked romance rumors. They tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

