Power Book II: Ghost Final TRAILER; How Similar Is Tariq To His Own Father? Watch

Michael Rainey Jr.’s character, Tariq St. Patrick is set to learn the truth about the adage “like father like son” in the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost which begins on September 6th. He is just about to understand how much he is alike with his late father, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) as Tariq grapples with his dad’s legacy.

On August 5th, Starz unleashed the first trailer for the last installment of Power Book II: Ghost. This time around, there are high stakes since hits are being placed on Tariq’s back as well as more difficult challenges ahead for him before becoming a parent soon.

The trailer opens with an intense scene when Tariq, Monet (Mary J. Blige), and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) have guns on them. In addition to that, there is also a heartbroken Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and a highly anticipated meeting between Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), who has been in witness protection program all this time, and her son –Tariq.

According to the official synopsis, Tariq is caught between staying or quitting; these revelations are to be made within five concluding episodes. This will further demonstrate that even for his friends and enemies things have gone worse.

Detective Carter (Michael Ealy) has cornered the Tejada family, showing no one is safe. Still, Monet keeps fighting to keep her family together while Noma (Caroline Chikezie) goes up in the world of crime with Anya (Sydney Winbush), her daughter, at perilous proximity and making Noma regret some of her moves.

Speaking to People magazine ahead of the season four premiere on September 6th, Rainey Jr., 23, opened up about Tariq’s internal struggle. As per the actor, what drives his character each day is his desire not to end up like his father but he cannot acknowledge how much he resembles Ghost.

Rainey Jr. said that in this season, fans will get a look into Tariq’s everyday life as he gradually becomes more like Ghost without realizing it. The denial that Tariq has towards their commonalities is what this season deals with. He said, "Tariq really doesn't think he's like Ghost, but the world knows. The world knows. That definitely will be brought to the forefront a lot more this season."

Tariq believes that he is different from Ghost but the world sees him as a copy of his father. The actor also hinted at the fact that there would be tests on the friendship between Tariq and Brayden over loyalty throughout this season. Rainey Jr. also expressed eagerness for audiences to see how these relationships develop. Part two of Season 4 Power Book II: Ghost airs on Starz on September 6th.

