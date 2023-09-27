Prince Harry has reportedly lost his title, cottage, and a room at the Windsor Castle? Details Inside

Prince Harry very famously split up from the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. The couple has made rare trips back to Britain, the last one being for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The 38-year-old's official title has always been His Royal Highness, but recently an update was made to the Royal Family's website, which took out his title. Here's what we know.

Prince Harry's title removed from Royal Family's website

The royal family's website has recently been revised and hence has stopped using the title His Royal Highness in Prince Harry's profile. Up until recently, the Prince's bio on the royal family's website continued to use his given HRH title. Nevertheless, the most recent rendition of the webpage no longer incorporates any HRH mentions, opting to refer to the royal figure solely as the Duke or the Duke of Sussex.

Back in June, a website section highlighting Harry's efforts in advocating for HIV/AIDS awareness in 2016 contained the phrase: "In 2016, His Royal Highness underwent a public HIV test at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital to raise awareness and promote how easy it is to get tested, as part of his on-going efforts to eradicate stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS." Now instead of HRH, the para reads "The Duke."

Why was Prince Harry's title removed?

According to a statement by The Place given to The Express, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically." As per the reports the process is to help update the "out of date" content.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle evicted from Frogmore Cottage and denied room at Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Frogmore Cottage in the Windsor estate as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth. The two had kept the cottage even when they had decided to step back from their royal duties and move across the pond to America. In fact, that's where the duo stayed when they were in the UK to attend the former monarch's funeral last year, but earlier this year according to multiple reports, the two were served an eviction notice by King Charles.

In fact, things seem to sour even more, as according to The Telegraph, earlier this month when the 39-year-old visited the UK he was forced to stay at a hotel, and was denied a room at Windsor Castle. Allegedly the Prince has been told to put in a "formal request" if he ever wants to visit his father, King Charles.

