12 Cool facts about Queen Elizabeth II that will blow your mind

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair, London, and is the Queen of the UK and 14 other Commonwealth realms. The Queen is a loved and respected figure worldwide and has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history. Queen Elizabeth II is widely known for her devotion and sense of duty toward the nation. She has lived most of her life in the public eye, but even then, there are so many facts we don't know about her majesty. Here are some cool and interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth II that are quite interesting to know.

Interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth II

1. Do you love corgis? If yes, then you will be enthralled to know that the queen is also in love with corgis. She has owned over 30 corgis throughout her life.

2. The birthplace of the queen is now a top-notch restaurant. Her maternal parents lived at 17 Bruton Street, and in that place, now stands a world-famous Cantonese restaurant called Hakkasan.

3. The queen is known for her devotion to the public, and so this won't come as a shock to you that she made a vow to herself on her 21st birthday that she would devote her entire life to public service.

4. Since all British passports are issued in the Queen's name, she does not need a passport to travel, nor is she required to have a license plate on her vehicle or a driving license.

5. In 1957, she became the first sovereign to open a session of Canada's Parliament in person.

6. Did you know where the elegant wedding dress of the Queen came from? Well, her majesty used ration coupons to purchase the material for her wedding dress. But, don't be shocked, because the dress was elegant and it took around 6 months to make the dress.

The dress was made of ivory silk and was encrusted with imported seed pearls.

7. She got her first horse as a gift from her grandfather King George V, and it was named Peggy.

8. Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II married her cousin? Yes, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were third cousins.

9. When Prince Philip planned a tour to Balmoral, he proposed to Elizabeth. The proposal took place in 1946, and she accepted it without informing her parents. Finally, the engagement was officially announced a year later in July, 1947.

10. The queen was interested in learning different things from childhood, and she began studying law and constitutional history after 1936. She is also fluent in the French language and has studied German and music at home.

11. Did you know that the queen served in the military? Before she became the queen, she wanted to serve in World War II and for that, she trained as a truck driver and mechanic. Eventually, she volunteered as a truck driver in World War II and became the first-ever female member of the royal family to serve in the military.

12. Queen Elizabeth is known for making radio broadcasts as well as television broadcasts. But did you know the first time she made a radio broadcast, she was just 14 years old?

She delivered a radio broadcast in 1940 on Children's Hour.

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her charismatic personality and dedication to public service.

