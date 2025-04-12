Prince Harry is ‘Exhausted’ Amid Security Case Fiasco; Says His ‘Worst Fears’ Have Been Confirmed

Prince Harry is having a hard time dealing with the security case fiasco! Ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from being a working royal alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, the automatic state-backed security was removed.

He's been fighting to get supreme security in the UK whenever he or his family arrives in the country. Although the Prince flew to his home country to plead his case, the verdict is not positive so far.

Speaking to People magazine, Harry revealed he has been feeling "exhausted and overwhelmed" over the case as he left the court on April 9. The Prince has realized that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case."

Reportedly, the Duke has been following the proceedings closely and taking notes on the case, which took place at London's Royal Courts of Justice over the last two days.

The Prince told the outlet that when he and Markle proposed to the late Queen Elizabeth, they wanted to live abroad while still supporting the monarchy. They believed they had found the perfect solution to live their lives and leave the royal family at peace.

"We were trying to create this happy house," he added. So when they departed, they did it with the understanding that their security would remain intact. As per the outlet, court documents revealed that the late Queen extended her support for Harry and Meghan's need for "effective security."

However, RAVEC, the government committee responsible for state-funded security, removed the Duke and Duchess's security out of the blue. Harry has since been fighting to get his security rights back.

However, the ongoing legal proceedings made him realize that the authorities were ready to go to any extent to keep him from the security. The Prince admits that this realization "was difficult to swallow" and the final straw for him.