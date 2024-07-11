Prince William Cracks Up At Cheeky Sign During Football Match; Find Out What It Said

Prince William was spotted singing along with his equerry before watching England barely win their match. While England was playing Switzerland in the Euro quarterfinals, Prince William saw a humorous homemade sign and burst out laughing.

England advanced to the semifinals against the Netherlands thanks to a winning penalty kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Prince William left immediately to watch England play Switzerland in Dusseldorf, Germany. However, his genuine smile was triggered by a fan's banner.

Prince William visits Germany for football match with King Frederik

William, the FA president and a die-hard football fan, was sighted with his query when he saw the "God save the cheese" placard. The three-time royal father laughed at the sign, as did his royal supporter.

His grin vanished as he settled into his seat for the duration of the game, which ultimately went to penalties after Bukayo Saka's long-range effort nullified Breel Embolo's opening goal.

This summer, Prince William has traveled to Germany only a few times. His most recent visit was for a group-stage match between his country and Denmark. During the match in Frankfurt, he was spotted with King Frederik of Denmark and his youngest daughter, Princess Josephine. Despite their opposition, the two monarchs were seen enjoying each other's company and laughing together.

The monarch likened watching the Three Lions to watching his childhood team, Aston Villa, lip-reading Nicola Hickling reported.

Before the Three Lions accepted their punishment, the Prince put pressure on a friend who happened to be nearby, saying, "That's not ideal." "I feel drained after that," the friend replied. "I feel that way when we watch Aston Villa," the Prince jokingly said.

William's reactions at the Germany match and recent engagements

After extra time, the German match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. An expert had earlier observed that it was exhibiting "angst" even before kickoff.

According to body language expert Judi James, William's facial expression before the game reflected some of the angst and frustration seen in recent England games. This includes lip-pursing, clenched teeth, and a furrow-browed frown.

William has had a busy week since traveling to Scotland with his father, King Charles, to participate in a series of events known as "Royals Week." One of the events is a gathering of the Scottish chivalric order, the Order of the Thistle.

