Rapper Tay-K 47 Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing; Jury to Decide His Sentence

On April 14, rapper Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 killing of Mark Anthony Saldivar. The jury did not convict him of capital murder, but they did find him guilty of the lesser charge of murder. The verdict sparked a brief moment of celebration from some in the courtroom, but this was quickly quieted.

McIntyre's punishment is still to be determined, and the jury will now decide whether he will serve a sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years in prison, as reported by News4SA.

McIntyre, who was 16 at the time of Saldivar's death, faced the possibility of life in prison if convicted of capital murder. However, the jury chose the lesser charge of murder, which now opens the door for a sentence that could span from a minimum of 5 years to a maximum of 99 years.

McIntyre's defense attorney, John Hunter, reminded the jury of the defendant's youth at the time of the crime and urged them to keep the situation in perspective.

During the sentencing phase, the court heard about McIntyre's previous conviction. Hunter stated that McIntyre had been convicted as an accessory to murder in a separate case in Fort Worth, Texas. In that case, McIntyre was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The defense lawyer asked the jury to consider McIntyre's age and not treat him as irredeemable. "We're not trying to paint this boy as a saint, and I'm not asking you to forgive him for what he did. I'm just asking you to keep it all in perspective," Hunter said in his closing argument.

Outside of the courtroom, McIntyre is widely recognized for his music, particularly his 2017 hit song, The Race. The song featured McIntyre's infamous wanted poster, gaining significant popularity, peaking on Billboard's Hot 100, and accumulating over 250 million views on YouTube.

