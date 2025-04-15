Fact Check: Did Lady Gaga Mock Katy Perry’s Space Trip? X Post Saying ‘I’ve Had Farts Longer Than That’ Sparks Scrutiny

Lady Gaga recently caused a stir on social media after a deleted post, reportedly from her official X account (formerly Twitter), which fans speculated to mock Katy Perry’s commercial space flight. The post, which was only live for a short period, read, “I’ve had farts longer than that.”

Although the message was quickly removed, screenshots circulated online, drawing mixed reactions. One user commented, "where's the lie in this tweet?" summing up how many fans interpreted the joke as blunt but not entirely wrong.

While Lady Gaga hasn’t confirmed the post herself, it sparked significant online discussion about Perry’s short trip to space and whether Gaga was genuinely taking a swipe or simply being humorous.

On Monday, April 14, Katy Perry joined Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for a 10-minute commercial space flight. The crew included CBS News anchor Gayle King and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The rocket traveled just past the Kármán line, the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, before safely landing in Texas.

Social media reactions were mixed. Some users mocked the short duration of the trip. Others criticized the mission as wasteful. One post read, “Today Katy Perry burned more emissions than Taylor Swift did during the entire Eras Tour." Another said, “Thinking ‘we have to protect our mother’ about the Earth after going on a vanity space flight…is just so funny.”

Ahead of the trip, Perry appeared in interviews promoting the mission and her latest album, 143. Speaking to AP News, she said, “I was winding down from a [tour] rehearsal and listening to Carl Sagan’s ‘Cosmos’ and reading a book on string theory.”

She added that she had always been interested in astrophysics, astronomy, astrology, and the stars. She said it will be exciting to see the stars twinkle from that site.

In a video from space, Perry even showed off her tour setlist, tying the trip to her ongoing Lifetimes tour. She told Elle that she was investigating all of the possible commercial options, stating she had wanted to go to space for her entire adult life.

