Reginald The Vampire Season 3 Canceled: All We Know So Far

Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire starring Jacob Batalon has concluded after two seasons. The horror comedy series was not renewed for a new season by the show’s network despite the creator’s fresh take on the vampire genre.

The horror-comedy series followed the escapades of Batalon’s overweight vampire character who rediscovers himself as an individual after his supernatural awakening. The heartwarming plots were a treat to the fans and the abrupt ending after the recent Season 2 finale is unfortunate.

Reginald the Vampire gets axed from the network’s roster

Reginald the Vampire was not renewed for the third season, TVLine reports. The show was canceled only a week after the final episode of Season 2 aired, with the cast and crew hoping to come back for more.

Creator and writer, Harley Peyton adapted the show from author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series. He also served as the showrunner for the dramedy which debuted in October 2022.

Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Jacob Batalon starred as the titular Reginald Andres, who feels outcast in a world of “beautiful, fit and vain vampires.” He must navigate through all kinds of challenges like finding the love of his life, workplace bullies, and powerful vampires out to kill him.

Reginald initially lives an indifferent life but after he meets a stranger, Maurice, his life takes a thrilling turn as he is turned into a vampire. In his pursuit of surviving as a vampire, Reginald discovers a new side of himself, one he loves, but must keep his powers a secret even from his dear ones. The storyline pits the struggles of a normal life to a vampire’s, only to find that it’s all equally complicated.

Advertisement

Cast members include Mandela Van Peebles, Em Haine, Savannah Basley, Aren Buchholz, Sean Yves Lessard, Georgia Waters, and Max Montesi.

Reginald the Vampire wrapped with its final episode on July 10, 2024.

Jacob Batalon is looking for new roles to show his capacity

Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Batalon has bagged some great supporting roles to start off with. He is best recognized for playing Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise and also landing his own Syfy series, Reginald the Vampire in 2022.

However, the 27-year-old actor feels he has yet to land a role that allows him to showcase his full acting capabilities. Speaking of Reginald the Vampire, Batalon admitted that while the show explores his character at depth, especially in Season 2, he is looking for something different.

“I don’t necessarily think that I’ve been given a proper chance overall. I would like a great chance to really do different things, and I really am searching for different things to do,” Batalon told The Hollywood Reporter in May.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the actor has been committed to a healthier and fitter version of himself after he took up a new lifestyle during the pandemic. He lost 100 lbs by sticking to a plant-based diet suggested by his girlfriend and hitting the gym six days a week, per People. It has helped him focus better on his work in addition to flaunting a ripped physique.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Jacob Batalon Has Updates In The New Marvel Movie; READ