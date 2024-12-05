RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has A ‘Last Minute’ Wedding With Jennifer Spinner; Here's Why

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke has walked down the aisle with Jennifer Spinner! The pair got married on December 4 in their Nashville home. The reality television star tied the knot in a “last-minute” wedding ceremony and also shared why they decided to take this sudden step.

Windham-Burke spoke with People magazine, saying, “This is just about us and us saying, 'You know what? We love each other. Let's do this,’” adding that they plan to have a huge wedding celebration in Guatemala, California, and New York in 2026. She noted that they won’t be stressed out and will simply think of it as a party with their friends.

The pair had initially planned to tie the knot in October 2026, but they had a change of plans due to the "uncertainty" and political and social conditions around queer rights in Tennessee.

Spinner expressed concern about the possibility of queer marriage rights being returned to individual states under Donald Trump’s presidency. She shared that she and her now-wife wanted to ensure they were legally protected and “hopefully grandfathered into any changes that happen.”

The reality show alum added, “This is just about making it legal and giving us the protections we need as a queer couple living in the South.”

For the uninitiated, Windham-Burke finalized her divorce from Sean Burke last November. The former couple shares 50/50 custody of their seven children: Bella (24), Rowan (22), Jacob (19), twins Caden and Curren (11), Koa (9), and Hazel (6).

According to People magazine, Bella, Caden, Koa, Curren, and Hazel were picked up from school early to attend the wedding, which included a notary. At the time, Rowan was in New York, and Jacob was in California.

The reality television star shared that they sent out a text to their friends in Nashville on the morning of December 3, announcing that they were getting married. She added, “Some of our friends will be here, but that’s how we live our life: ‘Let’s do this.’”

