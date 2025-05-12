Rick Hoffman Says it Was ‘Hard’ to Let Go of Suits Character Louis Litt; Reveals How Creator Aaron Korsh Dropped Spin-Off Cameo News

Suits was one of the most iconic shows that garnered immense love from the audience. After the audience got to know that the characters from the OG show, including Harvey Specter and Louis Litt, would be returning in its spin-off, Suits LA, the fans were surely elated.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (which was conducted before the Suits LA cancellation news rolled), Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt in Suits, expressed that it was hard to let go of the character he played.

When the publication asked him how the show creator, Aaron Korsh, pitched his one-off guest appearance in the spin-off and if there were prior discussions of revisiting that character in the current day before developing Suits LA.

To this, Hoffman stated, back in 2019, when they were wrapping up Suits, there were always discussions between Korsh and himself about working together again. He revealed that they had different ideas throughout the pandemic, which did not necessarily consist of Suits or his character from the show, but general things.

The actor shared, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a character like that. It was a life-changing experience for me as an actor doing that character, and Suits, of course, was Aaron’s baby. So, naturally, one would want to say, “Oh, what if?” But nothing was ever going to come to fruition.”

Hoffman continued that the strike happened, and he was the last person to know about the entire “resurgence.” He stated that it was not because he’s “antisocial,” but he was not “looking to see, like, ‘Oh, I wonder if people are watching Suits five years after it finished.’”

The performer shared that out of nowhere, he started getting calls from his friends from high school, whom he had not heard from in a long time. Then the conversations he had with Korsh on a daily basis “stopped,” and he did not know why.

He recalled to the outlet that he saw, “in the trades, out of nowhere, [an announcement about] Suits LA. Everything came together in one fell swoop.” He said that it was like an “alternate universe” and he was excited,” adding, “I was just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me!’”

Hoffman shared that he did not know what that would present in the future, but he was “surprised” the show creator called him early in the first season. Further, he stated that he was sure that at some point, Korsh might have thought, “Which characters would make sense in this new world?”

Hoffman expressed to the publication that when he received a call, he was naturally thrilled and ”surprised” and excited to say yes. He recalled always discussing collaborating together, “to some degree of something ‘Louis-y.’ We just didn’t know ultimately how, so this was a great excuse.”

