Gabriel Macht Talks About His Suits LA Cameo and Returning as Harvey Specter: 'There Was a Sense of...'

Gabriel Macht is stepping back into his iconic role as Harvey Specter for Suits LA, and the experience brought back strong emotions. Macht, who starred in the original Suits from 2011 to 2019, returns in the March 16 episode of Suits LA.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he shared how special it was to be part of the show again. "There was a sense of warmth on the set," Macht said. "I grew up in L.A., and there were full-circle moments for me, which were really cool."

Gabriel Macht said he felt a strong connection to the new Suits LA cast, describing them as welcoming, but it was the crew and filming locations that made the experience truly nostalgic.

He mentioned that one of the camera operators was an old friend who had gone to high school with his cousin. He also shared that some scenes were shot at a baseball field where he used to practice in high school and at Factor’s Deli, a location near his childhood home, which he found especially meaningful.

Macht shared that his father, Stephen Macht, who played Professor Henry Gerard in the original Suits, also visited the set. He recalled seeing his father sitting in the stands watching the game even before greeting anyone, which brought back memories of being 15 and seeing him in the same way.

While Macht couldn’t reveal much about Harvey Specter’s role in Suits LA, he hinted at Harvey’s connection with Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. He shared that Ted and Harvey were very close friends, sharing similar traits, admiring and respecting each other, and having the ability to challenge one another.

He mentioned that the show would explore their past, including their time working together in the District Attorney’s office. Macht also praised Amell’s performance in the lead role, describing him as a great person who was open, collaborative, and fantastic to work with.

Beyond Suits LA, Macht has taken on a new role as the creative director for Bear Fight Whiskey. He recently starred in the brand’s first-ever ad campaign, which featured him in a humorous fight scene with a man in a bear costume. He shared that everyone faces challenges, whether big or small, and described it as a universal theme in people’s lives.