Russo Brothers Tease Possibility of Disney+ Characters Joining Next Avengers Movies After Ms Marvel Featured in 2023 Film

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are gearing up for their next grand ensemble of superheroes. With Robert Downey Jr. set to appear in the upcoming Avengers entries, having a villainous role, the directors shed light on whether the movie will even have characters from the Disney+ series.

Recently, while talking to TechRadar, Joe, and Anthony Russo were asked if they have planned to include the Disney+ characters, such as Hailee Stenfield's Kate Bishop, and Oscar Isaacs MoonKnight, in the next two MCU movies. While they did not ignore the question, neither refused to answer, the Russo Brothers had intriguing words to express.

"In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU," Anthony Russo replied. He then continued to say, "This is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

Some of the highly anticipated heroes to join the next Avengers movies are The Punisher and Daredevil, played by Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox, respectively. Meanwhile, we can even expect to see Wiccan, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk joining the group of superheroes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were announced last year during the San Diego Comic-Con, along with the shocking revelation of the Oppenheimer actor stepping into the MCU again.

Robert Downey Jr., who played the character of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, will be seen playing one of the strongest villains from the Marvel comics, Dr. Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom. The character in question originally happens to be a villain of the Fantastic Four, who eventually becomes a threat to all of mankind.

The next Marvel Studios outing will be Thunderbolts, which will star Florence Pugh as the new Black Widow, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, alongside Lewis Pullman’s Sentry.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will be out on May 7, 2027. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts is set to be released on May 2, 2025.