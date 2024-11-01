Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall And Kylie Jenner Bring Back Iconic Characters From Hillary Duff Starrer The Lizzie McGuire Movie; See Here

Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner time-traveled to the early 2000s in the spirit of Halloween. On October 31, Carpenter shared a video on TikTok where she recreated Hilary Duff's iconic igloo dress scene from the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "Sneaky brown noser with a hidden agenda," she captioned the post, referencing the film’s memorable dialogue.

In the video, Carpenter struck poses in her outfit, directed at the camera, while Supermodel — a track from the movie — played in the background. However, the Espresso singer wasn’t the only one dressing up as characters from the film. On the same day, Kylie posted a video of herself and Kendall on Instagram, flaunting their Halloween looks.

While the beauty mogul was wearing Lizzie’s Italian superstar outfit, the supermodel was dressed in a silvery purple outfit that Lizzie wore in the movie. The Jenner sisters were lip-syncing to another famous track from the film titled What Dreams Are Made Of. Referring to the song Kylie captioned her post, writing, “This is what dreams are made of.”

The Disney film revolves around Duff’s character, Lizzie McGuire, who is mistaken for pop star Isabella Parigi when she travels to Rome. Lizzie becomes so enraptured by the attention and luxurious lifestyle that she continues pretending to be a pop star, effectively living a double life!

Carpenter flaunted her Halloween costume a day after performing her Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Dallas but kept the Halloween spirit alive by dubbing the show’s title to Short n’ Spooky. She also cosplayed Tinker Bell and Sandy Olsson while performing.

She kicked off her tour on September 23 in Colombus, Ohio dressed up in a Playboy Bunny costume a huge change from her usual onstage Victoria’s Secret bodysuits. Kylie has also been making headlines over her outings with rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that the duo are going stronger than ever and that Kylie is glad to be with him. “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together," the source said at the time.