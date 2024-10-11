Sean Diddy Combs' Attorney Reveals THIS Is The 'Roughest Part' Of Rapper's Life Behind Bars

Attorneys for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs say the most difficult adjustment the music mogul has likely faced since his September 16 arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution is getting used to the jail food.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan following a status conference, according to People.

In court on Thursday, October 10, Combs' trial date for these charges was set for May 5, 2025.

Combs is being held at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center. According to reports, the disgraced rapper and producer’s day behind bars starts at 6:00 a.m. with a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. On weekdays, lunch is served at 11 a.m., and dinner is served after the 4 p.m. headcount.

Lunches typically consist of items like hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekend. The dinner menu reportedly includes options such as chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef. The prison, considering vegetarian inmates, also reportedly offers options like tofu, baked beans, and lentils.

During his Thursday court appearance, Diddy wore a tan prison garb and appeared more animated than in previous summons. According to AP News, he hugged his lawyer and offered a brief smile to his mother and children, who were present to support him in the courtroom.

Combs has spent nearly a month behind bars after two judges denied his bail requests, citing risks of witness tampering. His legal team has filed another appeal to secure his release pending trial.

Combs' legal troubles began with an assault filing by his former girlfriend and protégé, Cassie Ventura, last year. Since then, he has been hit with at least a dozen other sexual assault and abuse suits from multiple women.

While he pleaded guilty to charges related to Ventura after leaked CCTV footage verified her claims, Diddy has denied all accusations against him, including the three charges unveiled in his September 17 indictment. If convicted, he faces a life sentence or at least 15 years behind bars.

On Thursday, prosecutor Emily Johnson told the court the prosecution is looking for more evidence, meaning Combs could face additional charges in the future. Per NBC, she also informed the court that the prosecution’s case at trial will last at least three weeks. Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, meanwhile, said the defense would need at least a week to present their side of the story.

