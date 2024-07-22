Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Returns To Instagram To Celebrate Daughter's 18th Birthday Amid Legal Woes And Sex Crime Charges

Trigger Warning: The article mentions rape and domestic violence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returned to Instagram on Saturday, July 20, a month after deleting all his posts on the photo and video-sharing platform amid ongoing legal woes. Diddy’s new post on the social media platform was dedicated to his daughter Chance, who turned 18 the same day.

“My babygirl turned 18 today,” the music mogul wrote alongside a picture of his daughter posing on a beach, as well as a throwback picture of her taking a nap with him when she was a kid. “I'm so proud of you, Chance. I love you,” he added.

Combs wiped his Instagram in June, a month after his video abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral

A 2016 security camera video of Diddy hitting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel lobby surfaced in May, prompting the Notorious B.I.G. singer to wipe his social media clean.

Among the deleted posts on Diddy’s account was also a video of him expressing disgust over his abovementioned action. He admitted in the video that he was at his rock bottom when he laid hands on Ventura, but that does not make an excuse to ever get violent with a woman. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it; I'm disgusted now,” he said.

A source, however, told People that Combs' decision to erase his Instagram was in no way linked to his then-viral domestic violence video. Per the tipster, the singer had wiped his social media many times before.

Cassie Ventura sued Combs in 2023, alleging that he abused and raped her for over 10 years. Combs denied her allegations, with his attorney labelling the claims as “offensive and outrageous.” Both parties eventually settled the suit out of court.

Ventura spoke out for the first time in May, thanking people for their overwhelming support

Following the emergence of the 2016 video, Ventura, 37, in an Instagram statement, shared that although the healing journey for her is never-ending, the outpouring of support from friends, family, and strangers in her testing times means a lot to her.

She also, however, urged people to open their hearts to believing victims the first time instead of waiting for proof to manifest. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” she remarked. Ventura, for the record, received notable flak after the filing and eventual settlement of her suit against Combs.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

