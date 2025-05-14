Selena Gomez Under Debt? Singer STUNS at Only Murders in the Building Event Paying No Heed to Mum’s Start-Up Drama
Selena Gomez looked radiant at Disney’s 2025 Upfront event just hours after reports questioned her billionaire status and revealed financial trouble at her mental health startup.
Selena Gomez made a glamorous appearance at a Disney event in New York City. This came hours after reports surfaced debunking her billionaire status and revealing financial trouble at her mental health startup, Wondermind.
Dressed in an elegant black floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, the 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the 2025 Disney Upfront presentation at the Javits Center. She completed the look with slicked-back hair and black heels, showing no signs of stress. Selena smiled beside co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin from Only Murders in the Building.
Earlier that day, Forbes published a report refuting Selena’s billionaire label, revising her estimated net worth from Bloomberg’s 2024 claim of $1.3 billion down to approximately $700 million. The report also detailed financial struggles at Wondermind, the mental fitness startup she co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson in 2021. The company reportedly missed multiple payments to employees and freelancers, laid off staff, and faced allegations of unpaid debts totaling tens of thousands of dollars.
According to sources, Selena’s mother took out a personal loan against her home to keep Wondermind afloat, while Selena herself has invested millions into the project. Still, Gomez is said not to be involved in the startup’s day-to-day operations. A rep for the company confirmed it had been experiencing “growing pains” but insisted all issues had since been “rectified"..
While the drama surrounding her startup unfolds behind the scenes, Selena Gomez continues to shine in the spotlight, remaining focused on her career. With Only Murders in the Building going strong and Rare Beauty thriving, the multi-hyphenate star shows no sign of slowing down.
