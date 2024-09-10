Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Initially Considered Stopping My Mind & Me Documentary From Airing: 'I Was Scared To Leave...'

Selena Gomez recently revealed why she considered halting the release of her Apple TV+ My Mind & Me documentary in which she opened up about the details of her struggles with mental health, her diagnosis of lupus and bipolar disorder, and her career.

Gomez has been candid about her health journey in recent years, and she previously admitted that she wasn’t ready to release the documentary because it was emotionally overwhelming. Read on further to know more details.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez opened up about her latest musical crime comedy, Emilia Perez, in which she plays the character of Jessi Del Monte. During her candid chat with the outlet, Gomez also shared why she was nervous about putting out her documentary.

The singer told the publication that she got "cold feet" a few weeks before its release and that there was a point when she considered halting My Mind & Me from airing. Gomez said, "I asked my team if it was possible to pull out," adding, "Lawyers got involved, but we never took it to Apple because everything was locked."

The singer added that when the documentary was released, she avoided looking at it for a few days and was "scared" to leave the house.

While the singer initially felt overwhelmed by the idea of the movie, she regained her sense of stability due to the support from fans who shared similar experiences with her. She expressed, "I just started to embrace it, and I felt like it was a really good thing."

However, The Dead Don't Die actress also emphasized that this experience was far from her current state, explaining that her mental state was not "right and chemically imbalanced" at the time, which made it very challenging.

Gomez further mentioned that people were calling her a "victim" at the time, which frustrated her because she believes being vulnerable is one of the bravest things one can do. She added that she feels grateful for each day and will not let this narrative take over her life.

The singer said she has challenging days like everyone else and admitted that she has survived a lot and does not want anyone to feel "sorry" for her.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's latest film, Emilia Perez, is set to be released in theaters on November 1, 2024, and will begin streaming on Netflix on November 13.