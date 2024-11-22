Selena Gomez Says She’s 'Almost Done' with Music, Plans to Focus on Acting Career

Selena Gomez, who paused her music career to focus on acting a few years ago, seems to have become accustomed to the challenges and thrills the latter profession offers. In a recent interview, she revealed that she plans to pursue acting as her career moving forward.

“I think I’ve done just as much as I wanted to do in music,” Gomez shared in a November 20 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, when it comes to film and TV, the Only Murders in the Building star said she feels like she hasn’t even "started yet."

Elaborating on this, the Emmy-nominated actress explained that she feels this way because she knows she has to earn her place, and she’s willing to do so because she loves storytelling. “So, I’m excited to do more of that,” she added.

The outlet’s rep was surprised by the possibility of Gomez stepping away from music, the thing that made her a global celebrity, so they asked her to clarify. This time, her answer reassured her music fans. Gomez clarified, “Almost done. Music isn’t going away. I just set it down for a second."

This wasn’t the first time Gomez discussed quitting music. In previous interviews, she referred to music as “just a hobby that went out of control.” When asked about her next album, she gave a noncommittal, “We’ll see; you never know,” which left fans discouraged.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress also discussed her growing wealth, thanks to her highly successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Recently named a billionaire by Bloomberg, Gomez expressed that while her increasing fortune makes her proud, it hasn’t changed much about her.

Gomez’s most recent acting endeavor, Emilia Perez, is available to stream on Netflix.

