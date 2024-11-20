‘I Know This Sounds Silly’: What Piece Of Advice Did Selena Gomez Receive From Her Peers That Proved Fruitful To Her?

Selena Gomez opened up about the advice she received from another woman, which helped her through her career of acting. While making an appearance at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, the actress revealed that she was told by a woman to not take life seriously, and the advice has been with her throughout the ups and downs of her journey in the industry.

In conversation with People Magazine, the Only Murders in the Building star shared that with the words of wisdom she received from her peer, she has tried not to live in the head so much.

In an interview with the media portal, Gomez stated, “I know this sounds silly, but someone once said, ‘Don't take yourself too seriously.’” She further added, “Because it allows you to have room and empathy and compassion, and you can go into a film or a character and be able to really appreciate that.”

The actress went on to reveal that the woman was none other than one of the successful actresses of the industry, whom Gomez did not name. The Love On singer shared that the words coming out of an actress’ mouth meant a lot to her.

She went on to claim, “I know it sounds weird, but it actually does work when you get to enjoy it and not be in your head so much.”

Meanwhile, at the event that the actress attended, she was even honored for her performance in the film Emilia Perez. Apart from Gomez, Cameron Diaz, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, and Danielle Deadwyler too graced the event.

Furthermore, in her interview with Elle, the Monte Carlo actress talked about her working experience with Meryl Streep during Only Murders in the Building. The Wizard of Waverly Place star shared that she could hardly strike up a conversation with the veteran actress.

The actress-singer said, "It was so classy and showed that she really still loved the craft and that she wanted to be there for us too.” She went on to add, "I want that spirit; I want to always love what I do and be there for people.”

Gomez’s Emilia Perez is available to stream on Netflix.

