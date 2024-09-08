'She Was Really Moved': Orlando Bloom Reveals How His Significant Weight Loss For The Cut Role Left Partner Katy Perry 'Freaked Out'

In Sean Ellis' upcoming psychological thriller film The Cut, Orlando Bloom portrays the character of an unnamed boxer, a role for which he lost a significant amount of weight and followed a strict diet regimen.

Bloom recently revealed how he prepared himself to play this role and how his partner, Katy Perry, reacted after watching his drastic transformation for the project. Read on to learn more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Orlando Bloom opened up on how he prepared himself to portray the role of a boxer for his latest movie, The Cut, which recently had its world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. According to the official synopsis, the movie follows a retired fighter (Bloom) obsessed with getting back in the ring to win a championship title — "even if it costs him his life."

The Unlocked actor told the publication that after watching the film and his drastic weight loss transformation for his role, his fiance, Katy Perry, "Just was freaked out," adding, "She watched it and was like, 'I need a stiff drink.'" Bloom mentioned that he was "very hangry" because of his weight loss, explaining that his diet in the final three weeks before filming in London consisted solely of "tuna and cucumber."

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers actor said that a nutritionist working on the movie put him on a strict regime to get him down to his "lightest weight" for the start of filming, noting, "Then I put on weight as we filmed."

Bloom noted Perry cried after watching his performance, saying she was "really moved. She knew what it took." However, the actor acknowledged the challenges he faced, admitting that during filming, at one point when he was coming home to his family, "I literally thought I was gonna die."

The Kingdom of Heaven actor further mentioned that she was present throughout the process, managing things with the kids and acknowledging that it’s "hard" for the family.

Caitriona Balfe, his co-star who plays his character’s wife in the film, agreed with Bloom's comments. She explained that while it’s easier to dedicate yourself to a project when you’re single and without family responsibilities, it becomes more challenging when you have to come home and be a parent.

Balfe told the publication that Bloom's face was "gaunt" before filming began, noting that his transformation "was shocking… I was like, ‘You look like a raisin.'"

Meanwhile, Sean Ellis's upcoming film The Cut does not yet have a release date.