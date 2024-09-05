‘I Had to Do a Lot of Real Work’: Katy Perry Reveals the Reason Behind Her Temporary Breakup with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently spoke out about her brief split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, describing it as a really tough year that forced her to do a lot of inner work. The couple, who now have a daughter named Daisy, separated in 2017. Perry spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast about the challenges they faced and how their time apart helped them grow individually and as a couple.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. Sparks flew, but things didn't go as smoothly as planned. In 2017, they had a brief split. What's the reason? Bloom, fresh from a period of celibacy and personal reflection, was ready for something serious, whereas Perry, who had recently ended a relationship, was not.

Perry explained, "We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond."

During this time, Bloom attended The Hoffman Process, a week-long retreat focused on self-discovery and emotional healing. When he returned, Perry said that he went there, and he wasn't playing that cat-and-mouse game anymore and she was like this is boring. She was so used to the push-pull. She admitted to playing games at the time, which contributed to their breakup.

The separation was difficult for both, but Perry acknowledged that it was necessary. She needed to focus on her own growth and mental health. Reflecting on this time, she shared, "I had to do a lot of real work." The time apart made her realize there were unresolved issues she needed to address before reuniting with Bloom.

The split occurred at a time when Perry was also dealing with external pressure.

Perry eventually went to The Hoffman Process retreat herself. The experience, she claimed, completely changed her life. She said she finally went to Hoffman near the end of the year when they were separated and got the tools.

They spoke the same language and she would "die without it." Without that process and meditation, she would not be alive because the noise became so loud.

After a year apart, the couple reunited, and Perry exposed Bloom's vulnerable side, putting their relationship to the test. She claimed she showed him the worst and then said, "Here's the next test. I'm going to show you the craziest b—- you've ever seen," and he was like, "I'm not shook." And she said, "You're my baby daddy." She told him that if he wasn't shaken by this, they would go the distance.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now committed to growing together, both individually and as a couple. They regularly attend couples therapy to ensure that they are on the same page and can raise their daughter, Daisy, in a loving and supportive home.

