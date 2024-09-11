'She's A Natural': Beyoncé Says She Didn't Want Blue Ivy to Join Renaissance Tour, but She 'Earned It'

Blue Ivy has proven that talent runs deep in their family by appearing onstage during the Rennaisance tour. But it appeared that her mother, Beyoncé initially did not want her to join the stage. The singer shared her honest thoughts about it during her recent interview.

The Irreplaceable singer recently spoke with GQ magazine and stated that her three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi are usually with her when she is working. Beyonce said that they go everywhere she goes.

The three children go to their mother's office after school and they also go to her studio with her and additionally at the rehearsals for dance, so it's ”natural” that they would pick up on her choreography, she told the outlet.

While talking about her oldest daughter, Beyoncé revealed that she expressed interest in joining her mom on stage during the Renaissance World tour. The songstress shared, “Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress," adding "She has been creating characters since she was three. She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage."

Beyoncé shared that her oldest child wanted that for herself and she took it very seriously and “earned it.” Most essentially she enjoyed that. They all witnessed her “grow” more each night before their eyes.

Beyoncé embarked on her last tour in May 2023 and Blue debuted at the Paris show on May 26 showcasing the talent she has just like her mother and blowing everyone’s minds with her choreography on My Power. Her amazing dance movies instantly went viral on social media garnering praise for her talent and creating a trend online.

Advertisement

Previously, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles conversed with People magazine and shared how “proud” she was of her older granddaughter for getting on stage and mentioned that she “worked hard.”

She told the publication, “Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," She added that Blue was “having the time of her life” and could not be “more proud of her because she really worked hard.”

Knowles shared that Blue was 11 years old and had one week to be prepared and she was just getting “better and better” adding, “So I'm the proud grandma, always."

ALSO READ: 'It Was Fun To...': Shailene Woodley Reveals How New Three Women Series Left Her Inspired