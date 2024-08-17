Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson Reaches Settlement Agreement 13 Months After Divorce Filing; DEETS

Tina Knowles and actor Richard Lawson have agreed to legally reach a settlement in their divorce proceedings after 13 months of filling the papers. The couple has finally ended their eight years of marriage.

The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. They celebrated their union on April 12, 2015, on a yacht in Newport Beach, California. A settlement document obtained by PEOPLE states, "The marriage has suffered an irremediable breakdown such that it is impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.".

In their agreement, both parties have chosen to forgo spousal support. However, Knowles has agreed to provide Lawson with a one-time payment of USD 300,000. This sum is intended to settle all of Lawson’s interests in their shared property and to cover his obligations concerning any community debts accrued during their marriage.

For his part, Lawson received a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, all of his earnings from their split, and money that Richard Lawson Studios Inc. had raised. He also keeps royalties and creative works created during their marriage, along with his SAG pension plan. He was also given personal belongings, jewelry, and clothes.

Knowles was given the right to retain a property in Los Angeles and another in Texas, along with all associated furnishings, artwork, and personal effects in both residences. Similar to Lawson, she also keeps her earnings since their separation and any creative works generated during their time together.

Knowles will also be allowed to keep an ownership interest in a 2020 Bentley, a 2018 Tesla, rights to the Matriarch Book agreement with Penguin Random House, and a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC.

Also, the former couple had a "non-disparagement agreement," indicating that they wanted to have no trouble with each other. Consequently, they have agreed to work together on all public statements concerning their separation, not to say anything bad against their respective spouse, children, or grandchildren at the same time.

