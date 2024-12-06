Shōgun Tops 2025 Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations

After dominating the Emmys, FX/Hulu’s critically acclaimed series Shōgun has emerged as the frontrunner at the 30th Critics Choice Awards, securing six nominations. The highly anticipated awards ceremony will take place on January 12 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live in the U.S. on E! and streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play at 5:30 AM IST on January 13.

Joining Shōgun at the top are six other shows with four nominations each, including ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Apple TV+’s Disclaimer, HBO|Max’s Hacks and The Penguin, Netflix’s The Diplomat, and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Eight additional programs follow closely with three nominations each.

Netflix leads all networks and platforms with 23 nominations, while HBO|Max has 21. Disney’s FX (including FX/Hulu) comes in third with 20, and Apple TV+ rounds out the top contenders with 12 nominations.

The nominations for Shōgun include Best Drama Series, where it will face stiff competition from The Diplomat (Netflix), The Day of the Jackal (Peacock), Evil (Paramount+), Industry (HBO|Max), Interview with the Vampire (AMC), The Old Man (FX), and Slow Horses (Apple TV+).

The show’s cast has also made a strong impression, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai earning acting nominations. Supporting actors Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, and Moeka Hoshi further represent the series in their respective categories.

In the comedy genre, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and What We Do in the Shadows are joined by English Teacher (FX), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max), and St. Denis Medical (NBC) in the Best Comedy Series race.

The Critics Choice Awards are set to be a star-studded celebration of television’s finest. With Shōgun leading the charge and several top-tier shows in contention, this year promises tough competition and remarkable moments. Don’t miss the live broadcast on January 13 at 5:30 AM IST, streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play.

