'Shoot Me Up...': Matthew Perry's Alleged Final Words To Assistant Revealed In Court Documents Amid Multiple Arrests

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to alcohol and drug addiction.

The news of Matthew Perry's death deeply saddened the Hollywood industry last year. Shockingly, recent developments in the case have revealed that the actor was struggling with ketamine addiction. Court documents released after five people were charged in connection with Perry's death indicate that he had asked his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for a large dose of the drug.

As per The Daily Mail newspaper, the 17 Again star had asked Kenneth Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one.” Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Perry had asked Iwamasa to prepare the jacuzzi for him.

It seems likely that the cause of Matthew Perry's drowning was that he was found face down in the hot tub, as reported by Deadline. The official cause of death also revealed that drowning, coronary artery disease, the opioid buprenorphine, and "acute effects of ketamine" were contributing factors, according to Page Six. A similar report by The Daily Mail mentioned that Perry had previously been found unconscious twice at his home.

Kenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant, has been charged in the actor's death case along with four others. The four individuals include Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a doctor, and his co-conspirator Dr. Mark Chavez, as well as a drug dealer named Jasveen Sangha, also known as "Ketamine Queen," and another drug broker named Erik Fleming.

Sangha and Plasencia are the main co-defendants in this case. They have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Plasencia is also charged with seven counts of distributing ketamine, as well as two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

Jasveen Sangha has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses including maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, as well as distribution of ketamine. Plasencia is facing potential sentences of up to 10 years in federal prison for each count related to ketamine, according to the Department of Justice as reported by Page Six.

The same report suggests that Plasencia could face up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of record falsification, while Sangha faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, with a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Iwamasa, Fleming, and Chavez have all agreed to plead guilty, while Sangha and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty. Their identities were revealed by US Attorney Martin Estrada. Further trials will continue in October of this year. Also, Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available

