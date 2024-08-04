Martha Stewart Celebrates 83rd Birthday With BFF Snoop Dogg At Paris Olympics Dressage Event; DEETS

Martha Stewart just rang in her 83rd birthday with her best friend by her side! The cookbook author celebrated her birthday with Snoop Dogg on August 3 at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where the duo attended the equestrian team dressage event and dressed super fine for the horseback riding competition.

The longtime friends wore matching helmets and jackets, white pants, and coordinated sunglasses. Stewart said on The Today Show that the rapper asked her to attend the specific event. "Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses," she said, adding: "He's a little fearful of horses."

The author was even surprised with a cake by Dogg to celebrate her special day. Unlike this year, Stewart's 82nd birthday last year was spent amongst her friends and family.

According to The Independent, Stewart and Dogg met when he appeared on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show. Later, she spoke about what made her like the rapper so much. "Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way," she shared. "And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me," she added.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have maintained a close friendship over the past decade. Stewart and Snoop also worked together as co-hosts for the Puppy Bowl two years in a row, and he was also her first guest on The Martha Stewart Podcast.

They have also hosted several comedy shows, like the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, which was an instant hit.

Stewart also made history back in 2022 as the oldest cover model to pose for Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue. Furthermore, the lifestyle guru, who was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the first time in May 2023, wore a crochet coverup over a silk, champagne-colored dress, and completed the outfit with gold heels and a long beaded necklace.

Meanwhile, the rapper was present at the recent 2024 Olympics where he carried the torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during its opening ceremony last week. The rapper termed the moment as emotional and legendary and showcased gratitude for it in an interview with PEOPLE.

