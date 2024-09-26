Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and drugs.

Jenny Mollen is happy about the fact that she did not attend the now-controversial figure Sean 'Diddy' Combs' party when she was just 19. According to a federal indictment, Combs, 54, was arrested in a Manhattan hotel on Monday, September 16, and charged with sex trafficking, conspiring to engage in racketeering, and providing transportation for prostitution.

The actress posted a story on Instagram about meeting the troubled rap mogul and rejecting his invitation to a party, amid the news of his arrest. She said, "I was in San Diego, and this guy came over, and he's like, 'My boss wants to meet you,'" before going on to say that she was dressed in "horrible jeans, loafers, and a brick-colored red button-up cotton shirt."

Then, Mollen said, she was introduced to Combs, who she claimed had little hands like a 12-year-old and was dressed in a fur coat. Combs invited her and her friends to a party in his room.

The actress further goes on to say, "Guys, would I have been in a freak off? What I'm reading is referred to as a freak-off. Would my awful maroon shirt have caught me in his room? Would there still be video of me acting like a wild, opportunistic freak off today? So glad I didn’t go.”

The prosecutors claim that the rapper mistreated, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct for decades. If the rapper is found guilty, Combs will be charged with three felonies and minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Following two bail denials and a not guilty plea, he is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. As previously reported by PEOPLE, "He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial."

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

