Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and drugs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was taken into custody by federal officials from a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening, September 16. However, hours before he was arrested for racketeering and s*x trafficking, Diddy was having fun in Central Park in New York, seemingly unfazed by his growing legal troubles.

On Monday, during his final hours of freedom, the music mogul—real name Sean Combs—was spotted kicking what looked to be a hacky sack, as per People. During the same outing, Diddy, 54, was captured on camera browsing through his phone while basking in the sun.

Combs has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking, and providing transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, as per his unsealed indictment on Tuesday.

The rapper had denied the charges and put up his and his mother's Miami houses as collateral when a federal judge denied him bail on Tuesday. According to Diddy's attorneys, he moved to New York because he thought he would be charged.

Combs' indictment, which detailed the graphic specifics of the accusations against him, was unveiled the next day. According to court documents, Combs coerced victims into taking part in freak offs, which are defined as elaborate and produced s*x performances.

Rapper allegedly used influence and substances like oxycodone, cocaine, and ketamine to frighten and force women to participate the freak offs. Furthermore, it's said that occasionally the freak offs were caught on video without the victims' knowledge.

It is reported that during search of his premises, a thousand bottles of baby oil were found. Prosecutors further claim that the women who took part in the freak offs were so exhausted from the long s*x sessions that they need IV drips. A videotaped attack on his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, is also mentioned in passing in the indictment.

Combs entered a not guilty plea on his court date. A $50 million bail package, including a $50,000 bond for him, was what his lawyers had suggested. Still, the founder of Bad Boy Records was remanded to custody pending trial and his bail was denied. Furthermore, authorities claimed that Combs' hotel room, where he was taken into custody on Monday, had what seemed to be drugs.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

