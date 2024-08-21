'So Many Amazing Memories': Paris Hilton Shares Glimpse Of Burnt Possessions After Trailer Fire Incident

Paris Hilton reveals the aftermath of a trailer fire on her music video set, showing charred possessions and emotional reflections. Discover what survived and how she’s turning this setback around.

Paris Hilton is no stranger to attention, but this week, it was a different kind of drama that turned heads—a trailer fire on the set of her music video for Bad Bitch Academy. Heiress and DJ Paris Hilton resurfaced on social media to give her followers an inside look at what happened right after the blaze and the extent of damage caused to her personal things.

On Monday, August 19, Hilton posted an Instagram video of what was left: her belongings, charred and blackened. The fire that erupted on Friday, August 16, broke out while she was filming a scene for her new music video. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

In the video, Hilton meticulously sorts through what survived the fire. "So I’m just looking through everything now that made it through the fire," she said, her voice tinted with a mix of sadness and resolve. She panned the camera over a pink table where burned items were laid out, including her iconic Chanel jewelry. “Chanel, this one actually is not bad,” she noted, pointing to a relatively untouched piece amidst the wreckage.

Hilton's tone was both reflective and practical as she continued to sift through the ashes. "The Sliv gloves,” she mentioned, showing more damaged items, including Chanel pearls that had melted beyond recognition. "All this new jewelry, I just got from Lara Heems,” she said, moving the camera to reveal sparkly skirts that were now ruined. The once-glamorous garments, custom-made by designer Michael Schmidt and adorned with Swarovski crystals, had been reduced to burned remnants.

Among the few items that managed to survive were her vintage Motorola Razr phones, which she held up with a hint of hope. “My Motorola Razrs are pretty intact. I don’t know if [they work], but maybe.” It was her Pop & Suki bag that had helped protect these phones from complete destruction. Hilton also revealed a pink flip phone from her school days and her journal, which had miraculously survived the blaze.

In her caption, Hilton reflected on the emotional impact of the fire. "These items are what’s left from the fire that broke out in my trailer on my #BadBitchAcademy music video shoot (broken heart emoji),” she wrote. “Everything else was literally melted and burned to a crisp (sad emoji). So many amazing memories with each of these pieces, all tying back to this incredible journey to produce the best music video we possibly can make for you all!"

Despite the heartache, the Simple Life star remained optimistic and grateful. “So unbelievably grateful that no one was injured during this event (heart and hand joining sticker),” she added. Her message of resilience continued as she reassured her fans that the fire would not halt her creative efforts. “While I am heartbroken and still processing it all, this will not stop me and my team (sparkle). Stay tuned for a different kind of fire, #InfiniteIcon (emoji) and watch the full video on my TikTok!”

Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, expressed her concern and relief on social media, writing, "OMG!!!!!! Thank God everyone is safe. I’m so sorry. (string of stickers)."

Additionally, the fire's impact was not only visible in the damage to Hilton’s possessions but also in the emotional toll it took. On Saturday, August 17, Hilton shared footage of the burned trailer itself. The video displayed the vehicle's interior completely scorched, with chunks of the roof missing. “This is insane,” she said as she walked through the wreckage. “It smells so bad.”

Despite the trailer fire setback, Hilton's gratitude towards her team, including Hannah Lux Davis, Lance Bass, Meghan Trainor, and Heidi Klum, signals a powerful comeback ahead.

