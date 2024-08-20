Johnny Depp's Upcoming Directorial Film Modi To Premiere At San Sebastian Film Festival; Details Inside

Johnny Depp is making headlines as his upcoming directorial biographical drama Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness will debut at the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival in the out-of-competition strand category, which marks his second directed project after his 1997 movie The Brave. Read on further to know more details!



After his controversial legal battle with his former wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is back to entertain fans once again with his film projects! According to The Hollywood Reporter, his highly anticipated upcoming film, Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, starring Riccardo Scamarcio as Bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani and Al Pacino as real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat, will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

As per the outlet, the project, directed from a screenplay by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, is about a "tale of art, love, and rejection, follows a 72-hour whirlwind of chaotic events through the streets and bars of a Paris torn apart during World War I." While fleeing from the police, Modi's plans to end his career and leave the city are dismissed by his fellow Bohemians. The situation escalates when he encounters a collector who might change his life.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed He Never Watched The First Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

The movie also features Antonia Desplat, Ryan McParland, Bruno Gouery, Stephen Graham, Luisa Ranieri, Sally Phillips, Viorica Manole, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Ionita Manole. The screening will mark the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor's return to San Sebastian after he received the Donostia Award for lifetime achievement in 2021 at the festival.

Advertisement

As per Variety, Depp previously shared his thoughts on the movie. In a statement, the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl actor said, "Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience."

He further mentioned that he would like to express his "profound" gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their "unwavering" commitment and creativity.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Received After Their Defamation Trial?

The actor then shared his appreciation for Al Pacino, noting that when Pacino asked him to direct the film, he couldn’t refuse and acknowledged the legendary actor's generous contribution of talent and dedication to the project. Depp emphasized that Modi stands as a "testament" to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and he is excited to bring this unique and compelling story to the world.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp last appeared in Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama in which he portrayed King Louis XV. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, where he received an ecstatic seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.