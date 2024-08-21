Somewhere Quiet Ending Explained: What Does Meg Find Out About Scott?

Olivia West Lloyd’s film entitled Somewhere Quiet is a complicated and disturbing psychological thriller. It tells the story of Meg (played by Jennifer Kim), who has recently fled from a traumatic abduction, which happened this year in February. To recover, she accompanies her husband Scott (Kentucker Audley) to his family's secluded estate on Cape Cod. However, instead of finding solace there, Meg sinks deeper into emotional turmoil. This film is narrated from Meg's unreliable point of view making it challenging for the audience to distinguish between reality and fantasy.

Puzzles unresolved

In the movie, the kidnapping of Meg looms as an enigma. The precise details about what happened and why it did are never fully disclosed. We realize that Meg cannot get over this when Scott fails to support her. He derides her fears and belittles her emotions telling her to jot them down instead of talking to him about them in person. Such actions arouse suspicion that Scott is deliberately hiding something.

There are many clues left behind but no definitive conclusion is given by the movie. The audience can only try to put together fragments of what could have occurred as there are no definite answers given here. This persistent uncertainty makes for a puzzling, sometimes even frustrating, experience as audiences attempt to make sense of things.

Disconcerting blood ties

One thing that appears strange or confusing in Somewhere Quiet is how Scott treats his cousin Madelin(Marin Ireland). There seems to be some kind of secret bond between them exemplified by their stealing looks at each other and touching awkwardly. Every time Madelin visits, she behaves like an alien with inside jokes between herself and Scott while ignoring everyone else including Meg who feels lost in their sorcery. The relationship between cousins also becomes too close leaving not just Meg but also viewers uncomfortable.

Advertisement

We later find out during the unfolding events Madelin had lost a younger brother who drowned at their family beach. Numerous unsettling scenes instead show Scott and Madelin staring directly into the camera with disturbing smiles while on the beach. These instances are often left uncertain whether they are real or just figments of Meg’s growing paranoia.

The tension between Meg and the cousins builds until it culminates in a shocking discovery. She finds out that there is a possibility that Scott and Madelin were either involved in her kidnapping or using her trauma to gain something from it. This realization drives her to the edge, which results in a violent altercation near the end of the film.

A harrowing closing scene

Towards its climax, she discovers incriminating evidence against both Scott and Madelin. A document reveals that he had petitioned for power of attorney over her, while a USB stick contains a ransom video he claimed not to have received. As a result, she tries to run away but sinks further into madness.

Advertisement

The movie has an eerie ending. After fighting with Scott, Meg ends up alone with his dead body. The beginning is repeated in the last scene when Meg flees in a stolen vehicle crying aloud as sirens can be heard approaching. This conclusion creates more questions than answers in any viewer's mind.

The relationship between Scott and Madelin remains one of the biggest mysteries in the film. Their connection, along with the strange atmosphere of their desert hideaway, casts a pall of foreboding over the entire movie. Was it a ruse on the part of their cousins to exploit Meg’s mental instability or had they been responsible for her abduction? This is never brought to light ultimately, adding to the disquieting ambiguity of the film.

Themes touching on trauma and identity

Somewhere Quiet delves into deeper themes, specifically around trauma and identity. The abduction of Meg is associated with feelings of displacement and seclusion that are thematically explored when looking at her backstory as an adopted child. She has been cut off from her own heritage and family which exposes her even more to manipulation by others within her environment.

Advertisement

Also hinted at in the movie is an association between colonialism and Meg’s trauma. Under being missionaries as well as teachers who have some links to Korea, Scott’s and Madelin's families represent a history whereby exploitation took place. In a broader sense, Meg’s struggles are part of a narrative about being uprooted geographically from one culture or another.

Somewhere Quiet is an ambiguous film that does not provide easy answers. It leaves behind a sense of unease in its viewers as reality merges with fantasy. The toll taken by Meg’s trauma is complete and everlasting, as stated by Madelin herself while comparing it to something else that will never fade away from her memory. The non-committal stance taken by this movie reflects how complex trauma is hence; it cannot be easily resolved or understood completely.