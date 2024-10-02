Sophie Turner Reveals She Would Love To Return As Sansa Star In Game Of Throne On THIS Condition; Find Out

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has made comments regarding a potential ninth-season comeback, and it shows why the show shouldn't, or most likely couldn't, make a return. Even though the HBO smash show's finale to Game of Thrones five years ago is still very controversial, viewers still love the entire series.

Turner spoke on the potential return to the world of Game of Thrones in an interview with Variety to promote her upcoming series Joan. When asked whether she will ever play Sansa again, the actor said, "Maybe."

Turner outlined the terms of her comeback. "Maybe. I mean, if it weren't for the same cast and crew, I wouldn't return, and that would just be Season 9."

"I don't think we're going to do a Season 9, but, I mean, I loved playing Sansa, and I do wonder, often, what she would be doing now," Turner stated. The Joan actress further added, "Five years later, where would she be? And what would she be doing? In the North, would she still be queen? Could she rule effectively? Would there have been another awful war of that sort? I really hope to watch it."

Turner's observation that a Game of Thrones extension would essentially amount to simply season 9 highlights an important challenge to the show's success.

Despite the backlash and reactions to Game of Thrones season 8, the production value was unparalleled on television, and it would be highly difficult to bring it back.

All the actors continued in a variety of roles after the conclusion. Turner is one of them; she has worked on several films, including Joan, Do Revenge, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and The Staircase. Given that Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark for the majority of her life, it is important to note that the character ends up in a positive place.

