Sophie Turner Spills Beans Over Her Character In New Film Joan: 'She Is So Different From Anyone I’ve Ever Played'

Sophie Turner bags the role of Godmother in the upcoming suspense drama, Joan. The actress will portray the character of a jewelry thief who, in her business, becomes so prolific to attain the title of Godmother. Speaking of her role in the new series, Turner revealed that the motherly nature of her character made her sign the show.

In conversation with Variety, the actress claimed that even though Godmother has strong connections with the underworld and crimes, she is also a mother who would go to any lengths for her child.

Speaking of earning the project, the actress confessed that she auditioned for the role while being heavily pregnant, and got a call day immediately after she gave birth. As for the character, Turner claimed, “I auditioned for it—because she is so different from anyone I’ve ever played.”

Meanwhile, the actress recalled her meeting with the real Joan. The British actress stated that she met with the inspiration behind the show just a week before initiating filming, and it was a treat to be in the same room as her.

Elaborating her statements, the actress claimed, “That was probably like a week before shooting started. She was just phenomenal and such a force of nature. She brings such life into a room. I loved meeting her.”

Further, the English actress mentioned, “When we met, we didn’t really talk about her life. By the time I’d met her, I’d already had the character in my head and so my meeting her was purely out of sheer curiosity.”

Further in the conversation, Sophie also reflected on her future in Game of Thrones. When asked if she could return to the hit series, the actress said that she would consider returning to the show if the cast and crew would be exactly the same.

She also mentioned that she often wonders what her character, Sansa, would be up to. “Would she still be queen in the North? Would she be a good ruler? Would there be some other kind of terrible war that’s happened? I’d love to see it,” said Turner.

Joan will premiere on ITV on September 29.

