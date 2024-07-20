Source Reveals Why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Has 'Dragged on' For 8 Years

There's finally an end in sight to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce saga. According to sources, their disagreements and bitterness have prolonged the divorce process since Jolie filed in 2016. The former couple is still working through unresolved issues despite being legally single since 2019. Although Pitt has limited contact with their adult kids, Jolie and Pitt are working towards a resolution. While they're fighting over Château Miraval, both stars are focusing on their careers with Pitt filming in the U.K. and Jolie receiving a Tony nomination.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt near divorce settlement after nearly a decade

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's almost decade-long divorce dispute is finally nearing an end, but the drama has taken its toll. There have been reports that the couple had disagreements before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Neither party is willing to let go of their bitterness, which is one reason why the divorce proceedings have dragged on for so long.

They share six kids (twins Vivienne and Knox turned 16 earlier this month), and a judge declared them legally single in 2019. There's a possibility Jolie and Pitt are done with their disagreements and just want to settle. Both Jolie and Pitt were reportedly dealing with numerous issues that accumulated over time, making the situation challenging for everyone involved, especially their children. An insider said divorce is tough on the whole family, especially one as high-profile as theirs.

Another source said Pitt has "virtually no contact" with their adult children but has visitation rights with the younger ones based on their agreement. Despite ongoing negotiations, the divorce still hasn't been finalized.

What's the Château Miraval deal?

Pitt has been filming F1 in the UK, where he has been spotted spending time with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie won a Tony for directing Broadway's The Outsiders, and she is "focused on her kids and work," according to one source.

The two remain at odds over Jolie's sale of her share of their French winery, Château Miraval, a matter separate from their divorce proceedings. Jolie was sued by Pitt for selling her shares in the company without his approval and allegedly defying an agreement they had. Jolie responded that she didn't want to sign Pitt's NDA because she didn't want to be silenced from ever discussing Pitt or his past behavior. Pitt's legal team claimed the NDA was a standard business move.

Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, stated in a previous statement about the winery battle, "Angelina looks forward to the end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family." Attorneys for Pitt have accused Jolie of re-litigating their divorce case in this business dispute.

