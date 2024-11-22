Spider-Man Dies Multiple Times In Marvel's Epic New Crossover With the X-Men; Details

Marvel's latest crossover with the X-Men leaves Spider-Man facing never-ending deaths. The newest issue of Amazing Spider-Man offers a premise where the hero endlessly fights for his life, only to repeatedly lose in a graphically pessimistic twist of the tale.

Issue #61, by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, launches the second 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, a 10-part saga that challenges Spider-man’s character in unprecedented ways. As the title hints, this arc begins with Doctor Doom granting Spider-Man eight extra lives.

In this arc, Doctor Doom assumes the title of Sorcerer Supreme and appoints Spider-Man as Earth's protector against the scions of Cyttorak. Clad in armor magically enhanced by the Reeds of Raggadorr, Spider-Man faces the Cyntros, dying over and over, only to revive each time in agony and despair.

His life is snuffed out for the first time by Cyntros whose black hole rips Spiderman’s flesh apart in an agonizing manner called: spaghettification. Spidey's body is stretched out and compressed on an atomic level but the Reeds of Raggadorr put it all back together, painfully resurrecting him.

Spidey has to kill the eight Scions to save the world. However, with each of his deaths and subsequent lifetimes, this death-loop task only gets harder and more terrible until the X-Men arrive.

In Amazing Spider-Man #68, Spidey loses his eight lives which leaves the X-Men to accomplish the task of the mission and also save him. This climactic event establishes the context for the eventual rule of Doctor Doom in the upcoming part of One World Under Doom.

With its combination of mysticism and superheroism, characterized by high stakes, 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man holds out the promise of a thrilling and action-filled experience. Marvel's creative team for Spidey's endless death includes writers Justina Ireland, and Christos Gage, and artists Andrea Broccardo, and Mark Buckingham.

