Star Wars Animated Series Maul: Shadow Lord Announced at Tokyo Convention; Find Out Who’s Voicing the Famed Villain

The world of Star Wars is revisiting old tales. A new animated series was recently announced and will soon premiere on Disney+. The show in question focuses on Darth Maul and will see a major name, Sam Witwer, returning to voice the iconic villain.

Maul: Shadow Lord is the series that was announced on Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Surprisingly, the actor Witwer was also present during the grand announcement. For those who don't know, the actor previously voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as in Star Wars Rebels.

Advertisement

His talents were later also showcased in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The big surprise was revealed by Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni and VP of Animation Athena Portillo, who gave die-hard fans a sneak peek during the panel focused on 20 years of Lucasfilm Animation.

According to a report by Variety, the crowd went wild as soon as they saw the first footage of the Maul series. Portillo noted that fans are in for a treat, as they will be learning a lot more about the villain.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest-Grossing Star Wars Movies Worldwide: The Force Awakens, Revenge of the Sith, and others

“Unfortunately, I can’t tell you too much, but what I can say is that Sam Witwer’s involvement in the show has been pristine,” Portillo stated while speaking at the panel.

She went on to express her excitement about the character and highlighted Witwer’s deeper involvement in the creative process. “Dave Filoni and Sam created the character for animation, so it’s very important to hear his thoughts when it comes to character depth,” Portillo said on stage, adding that Witwer had the opportunity to review the script and provide input during development.

Advertisement

According to the Vice President of Animation, the series will take place roughly a year after the events of The Clone Wars.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Film Gets Official Release Date and Title: Know All About It