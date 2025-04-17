Anora Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Will NOT Work With Ryan Gosling For Shawn Levy's Star Wars Film; Know Details

Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has rejected a role in Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie featuring Ryan Gosling. Fresh from her Oscar victory for Anora, Madison has allegedly turned down a role that was offered to her by the Deadpool & Wolverine director.

Sources have verified to Variety that Madison had been in discussions to be a part of the top-shelf Lucasfilm endeavor, but they are no longer pursuing it, with the actress declining to go further.

A Star Wars project would have been her initial significant studio work after taking home the Best Actress award. Madison, 26, has previously starred in Better Things, a comedy-drama television series that ran for five seasons since 2016. Her other silver screen projects include Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Scream 5.

Yet, her role in Sean Baker's Anora has turned out to be career-defining, drawing universal critical acclaim and winning her her first Oscar, as well as a BAFTA. Interestingly, it also turned out to be the first role she got without having to audition.

Anora traces a young sex worker (Madison) who marries the son of a rich Russian oligarch as a thrilling and whirlwind romance unravels. The film, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, reportedly made $34.5 million globally on a budget of $6 million.

Though Mikey Madison hasn't publicly addressed why she turned down the Star Wars role, her next career step is a topic of speculation. With her growing star influence and increased industry leverage, insiders predict she'll be extremely selective about future roles.

Meanwhile, The Adam Project's Jonathan Tropper is writing the screenplay for Ryan Gosling's upcoming venture into the galaxy far, far away. The project has reportedly been under development since 2022.

